Staffordshire Police are dealing with more than 60 extra 999 calls a day than they were a year ago – but chiefs say a new live chat service for non-urgent crimes is helping to free up more staff to respond to emergencies.

The online reporting service is just one of the actions the force says it has taken to help respond more quickly to calls, alongside bringing in a triage service and recruiting more contact centre staff.

A report presented to a police performance meeting this week said:

“The number of 999 calls received is continuing to increase, with the force now receiving an average of 61 more calls each day compared to 12 months ago. “Call volume has increased by 8% (16,529) in the last 12 months compared to the previous year. Despite this, over the last three months the force have answered 84% of all 999 calls in less than ten seconds – and this puts the force in 15th place for 999 answering times out of 43 forces nationally. “The force is also receiving 138 additional 101 calls each day. Since the implementation of our triage programme, which looks at where calls should be most appropriately dealt with, the force are seeing answering times improve.” Police performance report

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams raised the issue at the police performance meeting this week. He said:

“We’re making some progress on contact which is really welcome. “I’m conscious of the complexity of calls and the work around identifying vulnerability – it means spending longer on calls. “We’re not top ten yet, but we are close in some respects and we’re certainly moving up the table compared to others who face the same pressures. “I think it’s important to reflect not just on the year on year increase but just how significantly different – particularly 999 – numbers are compared to before Covid. “Technology investment has been made, we’ve got triage in place, there are new processes and we’re going to need even more people too because this extra demand is not going away.” Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams

Staffordshire Police Chief Constable Chris Noble said: