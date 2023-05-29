A multi-award-winning show will be bringing the music of ABBA to Lichfield.

Arrival: The Hits of ABBA is coming to the Lichfield Garrick on 17th June.

The production features the Swedish group’s best-loved hits, including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Voulez Vous and Waterloo.

A spokesperson said:

“With a winning formula of fantastic harmonies, authentic costumes, interactive video footage, and first-class vocals and musicians, Arrival brings to life the extraordinary songwriting talents of Benny and Björn, recreating the true feel and thrill of a live ABBA show.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets are £29 and can be booked on the Lichfield Garrick website or by calling 01543 412121.