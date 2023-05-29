Local performers could land a role in the Lichfield Garrick’s Christmas pantomime.

The theatre is holding open auditions for dancers and singers to be part of the professional ensemble for Beauty and the Beast.

They will take place on 19th June and will see applicants taught a dance routine by the theatre’s choreographer as well as being asked to read from a script and sing.

A spokesperson said:

“These are paid professional roles, so we are looking for performers with professional training or experience. “Recent graduates or early career professionals are encouraged to apply. You must be aged 18 or over and be outside of full-time education. “We are looking to provide opportunities for local performers, so you must have a home base less than 25 miles from the that in order to attend the local open auditions.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Performers can register in advance at www.lichfieldgarrick.com/BATBAuditions.