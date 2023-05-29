Medals awarded to a Staffordshire soldier and his sons are to be sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The lots at the Richard Winterton Auctioneers sale on 31st May include the items owned by North Staffordshire Regiment’s John Thomas Lee and his sons, Frederick and Leslie.

They will go under the hammer after being taken to a valuation day by Leslie’s daughter, Pat Seaton, from Barton-under-Needwood.

Private Lee’s Boer War pair and the World War One 1914 Mons Star Trio of medals he was awarded as a corporal are framed alongside a picture of him and group photographs he is believed to be in.

Militaria specialist Jeff Clark said:

“This group is well worthy of further research and is estimated at £250 to £300. “The lot also includes two military photographs that are believed to have Mr Lee in them.” Jeff Clark

Lee’s eldest son Frederick’s Second World War and officer’s medals will also be sold.

They include World War Two and Defence medals, the General Service Medal with Cyprus bar, the Queen’s 1953 Coronation Medal, regular Army Long Service and the Good Conduct Medal.

Medals and ephemera to Frederick’s brother Leslie include the World War Two and Defence medals and the King’s badge for loyal service.

Full details about the items and other lots in the sale are available at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.