Passengers in Lichfield are being urged to check their journey ahead of the latest round of industrial action on the railways this week.
Members of the ASLEF union will walk out on Wednesday (31st May) and 3rd June, with West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway both confirming no services will run on those dates.
Trains on 1st June could also be impacted due to staff taking action short of a strike on that date.
The RMT union will also strike on 2nd June with two two train operators saying a limited service will only be available on some routes as a result.
Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for the tow operators, said:
“It is disappointing that our passengers’ journeys continue to be impacted by industrial action.
“Passengers will need to find alternate modes of transport on 31st May and 3rd June as services will not operate on any route.
“Passengers will need to check their journeys on 1st and 2nd June as services will be impacted as a result of industrial action.
“Anyone holding a ticket for travel on a strike day can use their ticket on a different day or claim a full refund.”Jonny Wiseman