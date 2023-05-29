Passengers in Lichfield are being urged to check their journey ahead of the latest round of industrial action on the railways this week.

Members of the ASLEF union will walk out on Wednesday (31st May) and 3rd June, with West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway both confirming no services will run on those dates.

Trains on 1st June could also be impacted due to staff taking action short of a strike on that date.

The RMT union will also strike on 2nd June with two two train operators saying a limited service will only be available on some routes as a result.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director for the tow operators, said: