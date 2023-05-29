Plans to knock down a Shenstone property and replace it with a new four bedroom home have been approved.

The replacement property is proposed on land currently occupied by 7 Church Road.

A planning statement said the new building would use the same access at the existing house.

“The overall objective is to create a new family home and associated infrastructure to achieve the efficient use of the application site for the creation of a high-quality and energy efficient, contemporary design. “The size of the plot provides an opportunity for the redevelopment of a family-sized home that is well integrated into the site and surrounding environment.” Planning statement

Full details of the proposals can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.