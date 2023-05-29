Residents in part of Burntwood have two weeks to call for a by-election after a councillor failed to take up her seat.

Serena Mears – who was also elected to Lichfield District Council and Hammerwich Parish Council – has informed Burntwood Town Council that she does not intend to accept the place she won in the Hunslet ward.

It means that if ten local electors in the ward area make a request then a by-election will need to be held.

If the required number do not write to Burntwood Town Council then the new member will be co-opted by existing councillors.

The formal notice of the vacancy is now available on the council’s website.