The popular Summer Proms is returning to the National Memorial Arboretum.

The event, which features the Band of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, will take place on 4th and 5th August.

The performances will also feature soprano Louise Callinan and baritone Rodney Earl Clarke before a fireworks finale.

The programme includes Satchmo, a rousing tribute to Louis Armstrong, Something Good from The Sound of Music, The Impossible Dream from Man of La Mancha and toe-tapping hits from the award-winning musical The Jersey Boys.

Neill Martin-Hoare, head of events at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Returning for another year, Summer Proms is one of our most popular annual events and promises to be a musical evening to remember. “This spectacular evening of live music is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience the National Memorial Arboretum in a different way, creating new memories with families and friends.” Neill Martin-Hoare, National Memorial Arboretum

Advance tickets cost £27 and are available via the arboretum’s website.