Traditional Bank Holiday fun will be on offer as the Lichfield Greenhill Bower returns.

The annual event will take place today (29th May) and feature the procession and other attractions.

A spokesperson said:

“The historic city will come alive with the enchanting spirit of the Lichfield Bower – join us for a celebration that has captivated hearts for generations. “It will be an extravaganza where families, friends and the entire community come together for a day packed with non-stop fun. “As well as all the entertainment, Beacon Park also offers a fantastic array of food to suit all tastes and market stalls.” Lichfield Greenhill Bower spokesperson

The Pat Collins Fun Fair will be operating in Market Square and Bird Street throughout the day.

The traditional Court of Arraye takes place in the Guildhall at 10.30am, before the procession begins from the top of Greenhill at 11.30am.

Stalls and family activities and entertainment will be on offer in Beacon Park from 11am, along with more fairground rides.

Entry to the Beacon Park area of the Bower celebrations is £4 adults, £2.50 children under 12 and those under two go free.

Bus operator Chaserider has also confirmed it will be running services between Chase Terrace, Chasetown, Burntwood, Armitage, Handsacre and Lichfield on Bower Day.

Spring Bank Holiday Monday, 29 May 2023



60 bus service to and from Lichfield Bower serving Chase Terrace, Chasetown, Burntwood & Lichfield

828 bus service to and from Lichfield Bower serving Springfield Estate, Rugeley, Brereton, Armitage, Handsacre & Lichfield pic.twitter.com/hOMxso2zb7 — Chaserider (@ChaseriderBus) May 23, 2023

For more details on the events taking place on the day, visit the Lichfield Greenhill Bower website.