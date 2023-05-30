Two teenage girls are in a critical condition after being hit by a van in Whittington.

The incident happened at 10.25pm yesterday (29th May) on Marsh Lane, which links the Lichfield Road with Darnford Lane.

A white Vauxhall Vivaro Van was in collision with the two girls who were taken to hospital for treatment where they are described as being in a “critical but stable condition” after sustaining serious injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said they were called to the two pedestrians.

“They were assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained life-threatening injuries. “Crews administered advanced life support and advanced trauma care to them at the scene. “They were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.” West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

The road was closed for five hours after the incident for investigations to take place.

“The driver of the Vivaro remained at the scene and assisted officers with inquiries. “Officers from the collision investigation unit are particularly keen to speak to witnesses or those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the area at the time.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 913 of 29th May or email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.