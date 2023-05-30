Green-fingered youngsters could become an ambassador for the owners of a Shenstone garden centre.

Dobbies is using National Children’s Gardening Week to launch the hunt for children to take on the role.

Successful applicants will help promote the Little Seedlings Club workshops for youngsters aged four to ten by going along to the sessions, writing blog posts and featuring on the company’s gardening podcasts.

Dobbies’ community and communications executive Chloe Bell said:

“We can’t wait to hear from young gardening enthusiasts in Shenstone. “Our Little Seedlings Club is a very popular free session, allowing children to understand, explore, and connect with plants, wildlife, and the environment around them. “Ideally, we’re looking for young ambassadors who share a passion for these elements and have the confidence to share this enthusiasm with their peers.” Chloe Bell

The Little Seedlings Club sessions continue on Sunday (4th June) with a workshop on the brilliant world of bugs.

The free workshop will see experts help children learn how to find and identify different bugs.

To apply for the Little Seedlings ambassador role visit dobbies.com. More details on upcoming workshops are available here.