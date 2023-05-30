Lichfield City will be hoping to bring the curtain down on their season by lifting silverware.

Ivor Green’s men travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux stadium this evening (30th May) to take on Tividale in the final of the JW Hunt Cup.

The two Midland Football League Premier Division sides have already met three this campaign, with City winning the home league clash back in August before losing in the reverse fixture and the Walsall Senior Cup.

Kick-off at Molineux is at 7.30pm. Admission is £5 adults and £2 under 16s.