A group of students from Lichfield were named as runners-up in the regional round of a national enterprise scheme.
The team from King Edward VI School saw their AmourEco company narrowly miss out on a spot in the national final.
But the students – who have run the business alongside their studies of the past eight months – say they are proud of the company, which saw teddy bears upcycled to help children learn about the environment.
Neil Beer, who took on the role of marketing director, said:
“It’s disappointing to have been knocked out of the competition, but were all proud to be runners up for the West Midlands.
“We’ve all learned so much about the worlds of work and business from this scheme and have gained lots of important skills like sales and financial management.
“We would also like to thank the people and businesses who have supported us along the way, especially the many Lichfield businesses who we sold advertisements in our school Christmas booklet to in order to raise startup capital. We couldn’t have come this far without them.”Neil Beer