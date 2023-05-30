A group of students from Lichfield were named as runners-up in the regional round of a national enterprise scheme.

The team from King Edward VI School saw their AmourEco company narrowly miss out on a spot in the national final.

But the students – who have run the business alongside their studies of the past eight months – say they are proud of the company, which saw teddy bears upcycled to help children learn about the environment.

Neil Beer, who took on the role of marketing director, said: