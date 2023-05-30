Motorists are being warned to be on their guard after a scanner was used to try and steal a car in Shenstone.

The BMW was targeted on Essington Close in Shenstone at around 3am on Saturday (27th May).

PCSO Andrea Horsnall, from Staffordshire Police, said:

“It seems that the offenders were using a scanner to identify keyless car fobs that were not shielded from the relay method of picking up the signal given off by the fob which relays it to the parked vehicle and allows entry and the ability to start the car and drive it away. “In this case the offenders were unsuccessful.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Those involved in the incident are believed to have used a black Volkswagen Golf to arrive and depart the scene.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 110 of 27th May.