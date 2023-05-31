A Burntwood business is celebrating after marking its 40th anniversary by reaching a turnover milestone.

Packaging company Lesters saw turnover hit £18million as it clocked up 40 years of trading.

Founded in 1983 by Stephen Hutchinson, the company has recently spent £7million upgrading its facilities in the town, as well as creating a photography and videography studio to help it promote its products.

It is a long journey from a 1,000 sq ft unit where the business began life with a static caravan as an office.

Billy Hutchinson, managing director and son of the founder, said:

“In the early days we were focused on selling used cardboard boxes and tea chests and we had very little technology in the business. “It was all built by my dad’s hard work and his ability to sell – and these two traits still drive Lesters today. “All we’ve done is added some state-of-the-art equipment and industry-leading processes into the mix and this has helped us become the UK’s leading specialist in big box packaging for the aerospace, automotive, bike, manufacturing, and third-party logistics space. “There has been some big milestones along the way, with the first being our major machinery investment in 2009 then the move to our current home in Burntwood two years later. “The pandemic saw online shopping soar and our boxes were in demand from retailers and the medical sector. I think we saw 120% growth during those difficult times.” Billy Hutchinson, Lesters

The company has also seen its workforce rise to nearly 70 – a 20% increase on the same time last year.

A party was thrown this month for staff and their families to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the business being founded.