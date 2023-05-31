Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow

Lichfield City enjoyed a night to remember at Molineux as they lifted the JW Hunt Cup.

A Joe Haines strike was enough for Ivor Green’s men to beat Tividale in the final.

Photographer Morgan Harlow captured the action of a thrilling night:

The players coming out for the JW Hunt Cup final. Picture: Morgan Harlow
The players coming out for the JW Hunt Cup final. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Kyle Patterson on the ball in the JW Hunt Cup final. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Kyle Patterson on the ball in the JW Hunt Cup final. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Lichfield City players celebrate against Tividale in the JW Hunt Cup final. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Lichfield City players celebrate against Tividale in the JW Hunt Cup final. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Kyle Patterson. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Kyle Patterson. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Celebrations after Lichfield City's victory in the JW Hunt Cup final. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Celebrations after Lichfield City’s victory in the JW Hunt Cup final. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Celebrations after Lichfield City's JW Hunt Cup final win. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Celebrations after Lichfield City’s JW Hunt Cup final win. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Celebrations after the final whistle. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Celebrations after the final whistle. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Celebrations after Lichfield City's JW Hunt Cup final win. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Celebrations after Lichfield City’s JW Hunt Cup final win. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Triumphant Lichfield City players and staff after winning the JW Hunt Cup. Picture: Morgan Harlow
Triumphant Lichfield City players and staff after winning the JW Hunt Cup. Picture: Morgan Harlow

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments