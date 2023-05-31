Lichfield City wrapped up their season with a trophy after a Joe Haines strike saw them lift the JW Hunt Cup.

Ivor Green’s men faced a tough test against Midland Football League Premier Division rivals Tividale at Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux stadium.

But a powerful finish into the roof of the net from Haines was enough to ensure the season ended on a high.

Things almost got off to a disastrous start though when Tividale found the net early on, only for the assistant referee’s flag to come to City’s rescue.

Liam Kirton saw an effort saved and Kyle Patterson sent one wide as Lichfield looked to find their feet in the encounter.

An even opening period continued to ebb and flow as Tividale struck James Beeson’s bar with a free-kick before the City stopper had to be alert to push a shot round the post.

Action from Lichfield City v Tividale. Picture: Morgan Harlow

But the crucial moment came just before the half-hour mark when a Haines jinked his way past two players in the box before powering home to open the scoring.

City thought they’d doubled their lead when Kirton found the net, but the officials decided the ball had gone out of play in the build up.

Beeson was again called into action to save early in the second half while a shot also went over from Tividale.

Leighton McMenemy was next to rattle the woodwork in the game as the Lichfield man saw his shot hit the bar and bounce over.

Luke Childs went close as City sought to kill off the tie – and they even had the ball in the net again, this time Patterson flagged for offside.

Tividale continued to push for a leveller, but saw their best chance – a free-kick 20 yards out – whistle past the post as Lichfield ran out winners in a thrilling final.