A Lichfield karting star has maintained his championship lead after another strong race weekend.

Finlay Lines secured second place at the Whilton Mill Kart Club as he continued his impressive performance in the FastR WMKC Championship.

The Dan Holland Racing driver put himself on the front row of the grid for both of the heat races, taking first in the opener before securing second in the following one.

The points gained meant he began the final in second place on the grid, but dropped back after contact, only to regain his starting position and then the lead five laps into the race.

But he was nudged into second in the sixth lap – a position he would hold to continue his run at the top after four rounds of the championship.