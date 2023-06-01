Chasetown have confirmed the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Curtis Pond.

The stopper has made 291 for The Scholars are will leave to pursue an opportunity with Hereford at a higher level in the non-league pyramid.

In a statement on the club’s website, Pond said:

“I just want to thank each and every single fan for all the support over the last nine or ten years I’ve been at the club. “Coming in as a young lad at 16 and being involved until now ahas created memories I’ll never forget. “There will always be a place in my heart for Chasetown.” Curtis Pond

Pond is the second high profile departure since the season ended, with defender Ryan Wynter moving to Halesowen Town.