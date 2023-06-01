Action from Chasetown v Coleshill Town. Picture: Dave Birt
Curtis Pond claims a cross. Picture: Dave Birt

Chasetown have confirmed the departure of long-serving goalkeeper Curtis Pond.

The stopper has made 291 for The Scholars are will leave to pursue an opportunity with Hereford at a higher level in the non-league pyramid.

In a statement on the club’s website, Pond said:

“I just want to thank each and every single fan for all the support over the last nine or ten years I’ve been at the club.

“Coming in as a young lad at 16 and being involved until now ahas created memories I’ll never forget.

“There will always be a place in my heart for Chasetown.”

Curtis Pond

Pond is the second high profile departure since the season ended, with defender Ryan Wynter moving to Halesowen Town.

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments