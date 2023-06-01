A new six-week programme is launching for people interested in getting back into netball.

Lichfield Spires will launch the weekly sessions on 15th June.

A spokesperson said:

“Led by one of our experienced coaches, we’re offering a series of sessions that will reintroduce people back to the sport of netball. “These are mainly for those who haven’t played for a while and want to get back, or event hose who are new – we guarantee you’ll have a great time and make new friends along the way.” Lichfield Spires spokesperson

The sessions will take place from 7pm to 8pm at Beacon Park. For more details or to book email threespiresnetball@gmail.com or visit the club’s website.