The organisers of an event helping a village move towards net zero say residents will be able to hear from a range of experts.

Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council is hosting a session from 10am to 2pm on Saturday at Thomas Spencer Hall.

The area has long championed the green agenda as it aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions ahead of the national 2050 target, with a number of initiatives such as the installation of a wind turbine and two solar farms.

But the parish council now hopes the Net Zero Whittington event will give residents the chance to find out more about how they can support the aims and cut their own energy bills.

The event will feature presentations by experts in solar technology, heat pumps, electric vehicles and heat networks.

Cllr Gary Hyde, chair of Whittington and Fisherwick Parish Council, said:

“We are very pleased to be hosting this event to help our residents understand the importance of reducing carbon emissions. “We do hope that they will take advantage of this great array of expertise we’ve assembled to to give them practical advice to help them on their journey.” Cllr Gary Hyde

Among the organisations in attendance will be The Energy Box, NIBE Heat Pump Manufacturers, Keele University, Sustainable Housing Action Partnership and BioRegional.