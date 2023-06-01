Celebrity antiques expert David Dickinson will visit a Lichfield auctioneer to film for a popular daytime TV show.

The Dickinson’s Real Deal team will be at Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Fradley on 6th June.

The will be joined by David Dickinson for the sale which sees items sold off after being brought in by members of the public.

The auction follows two dealer days in Stoke-on-Trent and at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“We’re all greatly looking forward to welcoming back David Dickinson and his team for more Dickinson’s Real Deal auction action. “The dealer days in Stoke and Solihull were hugely popular and some real bobby dazzlers came to light. “Do come down and join us at Fradley as there’s sure to be plenty of splendid saleroom scenes as we see who gets the Real Deal.” Richard Winterton

People are invited to attend the filming session at the auction house. Places do not need to be booked for the session, which starts at 9am.