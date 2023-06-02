Two newly-elected Lichfield councillors say action is urgently needed to push ahead with city centre redevelopment projects.

Cllr Ann Hughes and Cllr Russ Bragger both won seats on Lichfield District Council for Labour in the Stowe ward as the local authority moved to no overall control.

There had been concerns that the lack of a full majority could see further delays to major projects such as the new cinema and the redevelopment of the Birmingham Road Site.

But Cllr Hughes said her party colleagues were determined to “hold the minority Tory administration to account” in order to ensure there are no further delays.

“The gateway to Lichfield has now been a wasteland for years. “We urgently need development that will benefit the people of Lichfield and provide a welcome to visitors. “We will work to achieve this without delay.” Cllr Ann Hughes, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Bragger added that the council needed to ensure the city centre meets the needs of residents and visitors alike.