Great food and drink will be dished up as the Burntwood Grub Club returns.

The event starts at 5pm this evening (2nd June) at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

Tako, Feast of the East, Crave UK, Bangin Wings and Platinum Pancakes will be among the food outlets on offer, while Cocktails at Home and Dachaels Bar will serve up the drinks on the night.

The event runs until 10pm and features live music.