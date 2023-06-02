Jazz fans will be able to enjoy a free day of music at a Lichfield pub.

The BitterSuite on Upper St John Street will host four performers from 1pm to 7.30pm on Sunday (4th June) as part of the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

A spokesperson said:

“It’s free entry to come along and see four great local bands.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

The day kicks off at 1pm with the Aspire Community Band, before The Minty Cucumbers take over at 2.30pm.

The afternoon continues with The Tom Morgan Trio at 4pm, with the Tom Hill Trio closing a day of live music from 6pm.