A teenage girl who was hit by a van in Whittington has died, police have confirmed.

Officers say she was one two 16-year-olds involved in the incident with a Vauxhall Vivaro vehicle on Marsh Lane in Whittington art 10.25pm on Monday (29th May).

The other remains in a critical but stable condition.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, one of the girls seriously injured in the collision has died. “The family have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Any witnesses or people with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage from the area are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 913 of 29th May or email ciu@staffordshire.police.uk.