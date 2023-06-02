A second teenage girl hit by a van in Whittington has died.

Police confirmed both 16-year-olds involved in the incident on Marsh Lane at 10.25pm on Monday (29th May) had now lost their lives.

They were involved in a collision with a white Vauxhall Vivaro van.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Both girls sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital. “Despite the efforts of medical staff, sadly, both girls, aged 16-years-old, have now died. “Both families have asked for their privacy to be respected at this difficult time.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Witnesses or anyone with relevant dashcam footage are asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 913 of 29th May.