Birmingham-based blues-rock band Blue Nation will perform as part of the Lichfield Blues and Jazz Festival.

The three-piece will be at the Lichfield Guildhall on Friday (9th June).

A Lichfield Arts spokesperson said:

“Their songs are delivered by three accomplished musicians, fronted with stunning vocals – and all backed up with impressive gig experience, stage presence and great songs.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

