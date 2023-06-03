Councillors are set to discuss plans for an Alrewas quarry to extend its operating hours.

The Pyford Quarry was granted approval in March 2022 and is being developed by Cemex to supply concrete for the construction of HS2.

As part of that planning application, the owners were required to seek prior approval when extended operating hours were required.

Members of Staffordshire County Council’s planning committee will use a meeting next week to discuss a proposal for such moves over the summer as work progresses on the stretch of the high speed railway line at Streethay.

A report said:

“The proposed extended operating hours for the concrete plant, export of concrete and import of cement are requested from until 31st July 2023, but it is likely that the supply of concrete during extended hours would only be required for six weeks in total.” Staffordshire County Council report

The change would coincide with work being carried out to prepare for the HS2 line to pass under the A38 and South Staffordshire Railway Line.

The report added:

“The applicant contends in support of this submission that supplying concrete from Pyford Brook Quarry is sustainable and minimises the distances HGVs must travel. “The applicant also contends that there is a clear need to supply ‘out of hours’ for some elements of the HS2 project.” Staffordshire County Council report

The changes would not amend the current restrictions on the number of movements in and out of the site during different times of the day and week.

“The noise and vehicle movements associated with the out of hours supply have already been assessed and appropriate conditions imposed with the planning permission. There is, therefore, no reason why this site cannot be used in conjunction with another concrete plant at Weeford Quarry for out of hours supply. Both plants are required for flexibility, in case one breaks down.” Staffordshire County Council report

The report will be discussed at the county council’s planning committee on 8th June.