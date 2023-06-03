The four-piece London Django Collective gave a masterclass in gypsy jazz when they appeared at the Hub at St Mary’s.

Led by guitarist Harry Diplock and featuring Elias Prince on guitar, violinist Matt Holbourn and Pete Thomas on bass, they played music by Django Reinhardt as well as their own creative compositions.

The pastoral original Underwood showed an influence of English folk music as well as some jazz phrases, while Django Reinhardt’s atmospheric Crepescule found the missing link in the violin styles of Nicolo Paganini and Stephane Grappelli.

A lively Django’s Tiger gave a chance for some upbeat swing and some fine soloing from all of the ensemble. Another original, The Recipe of the Cook, had an almost chamber music opening movement with a self contained guitar part, before slowly the other musicians added their own tones and ideas to the mix.

Some classic jazz tunes featured in the second half of the concert. I Wonder Where My Baby Is Tonight was a swing opening, while an excerpt from Bach’s St Matthew’s Passion was arranged for a trio of two guitars and bass.

An upbeat version of Honeysuckle Rose was also a fine showcase for Pete Thomas’ resonant double bass, and Tears – one of Django’s Reinhardt’s most renowned ballads – was a highlight of an evening of inventive music played by some talented players.