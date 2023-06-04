A Burntwood construction business is celebrating after receiving a five star rating in a national survey.

Cameron Homes, which is part of the Tara Group, received the accolade in the annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey run by the Home Builders Federation.

The survey saw 90% of customers say they would recommend their homes to a friend, meaning the Burntwood firm scooped the maximum five stars for the fifth consecutive time.

Paul Morrissey, operations director at Cameron Homes, said: