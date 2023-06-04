A Burntwood construction business is celebrating after receiving a five star rating in a national survey.
Cameron Homes, which is part of the Tara Group, received the accolade in the annual New Homes Customer Satisfaction Survey run by the Home Builders Federation.
The survey saw 90% of customers say they would recommend their homes to a friend, meaning the Burntwood firm scooped the maximum five stars for the fifth consecutive time.
Paul Morrissey, operations director at Cameron Homes, said:
“We believe our commitment to creating high-quality homes and ensuring excellent customer experiences is what makes us a five star homebuilder.
“Across all departments our attention to small details enables the team to enhance the quality of design, build and care that we’re known for. This award and our 95% customer recommendation score are testaments to how we centre customers at the core of our business.”Paul Morrissey, Cameron Homes