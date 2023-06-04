Chasetown have confirmed the retention of a number of players ahead of the new season.
The Scholars had been hit by the departures of goalkeeper Curtis Pond and defender Ryan Wynter in recent days.
But the club have now confirmed a number of players will be staying on for the 2023/24 campaign.
They are:
- John Atherton
- Jayden Campbell
- Ben Lund
- Luke Yates
- Bailey Aisthorpe
- Ryan Shaw
- Alex Melbourne
- Jordan Evans
- James Wren
- Jack Langston
- Danny O’Callaghan
- Sam Wilding
- Oli Hayward
- Kris Taylor
- Aaron Ashford