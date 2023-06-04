Eligible residents are being reminded to make sure they have their Covid-19 vaccination this month.

The Spring programme in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent has already seen more than 89,300 jabs administered.

Health chiefs are now urging people to have theirs before the seasonal campaign ends on 30th June.

Those eligible for the booster include care home residents, people 75 and over and those aged five and over with a weakened immune system.

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Covid-19 vaccination programme lead, Samantha Buckingham, said:

“The last spring vaccination appointments will be offered on 30th June. “With a month to go, it is not too late to get yours. Those of you who are eligible and have been invited for a Covid vaccine but yet to take it up, should come forward now. “Getting your vaccine is very easy with so many appointments available across our area. I encourage you to book an appointment at your local pharmacy, GP or via the National Booking Service today. “So if you are over 75 or you have a weakened immune system, don’t miss out, come forward as soon as possible to book a covid vaccine this spring so you can enjoy summer with peace of mind.” Samantha Buckingham

Details on walk in and bookable vaccinations are available online.