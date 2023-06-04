Junior players will be able to hone their rugby skills at a camp in Lichfield organised by Leicester Tigers.
The sessions take place at Lichfield RUFC’s Cooke Fields base from 31st July to 4th August.
A spokesperson said:
“Players of all abilities will have the opportunity to get the latest rugby tips straight from the top and develop both their core and position-specific rugby skills.
“The camps offer a fun, safe and active way to spend the holidays and make new friends.”
Details on the camps are available on the Leicester Tigers website.