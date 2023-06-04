Junior players will be able to hone their rugby skills at a camp in Lichfield organised by Leicester Tigers.

The sessions take place at Lichfield RUFC’s Cooke Fields base from 31st July to 4th August.

A spokesperson said:

“Players of all abilities will have the opportunity to get the latest rugby tips straight from the top and develop both their core and position-specific rugby skills. “The camps offer a fun, safe and active way to spend the holidays and make new friends.”

Details on the camps are available on the Leicester Tigers website.