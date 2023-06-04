Lichfield RUFC's Cooke Fields home. Picture: Google Streetview
Lichfield RUFC's Cooke Fields home. Picture: Google Streetview

Junior players will be able to hone their rugby skills at a camp in Lichfield organised by Leicester Tigers.

The sessions take place at Lichfield RUFC’s Cooke Fields base from 31st July to 4th August.

A spokesperson said:

“Players of all abilities will have the opportunity to get the latest rugby tips straight from the top and develop both their core and position-specific rugby skills.

“The camps offer a fun, safe and active way to spend the holidays and make new friends.”

Details on the camps are available on the Leicester Tigers website.

Lichfield Live

Founder of Lichfield Live and editor of the site.

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments