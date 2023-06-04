A Lichfield retailer has praised the efforts of staff as part of the national Volunteers’ Week celebrations.
Workers with Central Co-op get three days of paid volunteering to help a range of organisations, including Dementia UK.
The charity benefited from efforts which have seen more than £1.9million raised by the retailer through large-scale activities and local initiatives such as cake sales held to mark the King’s coronation.
A spokesperson said:
“Colleagues have consistently shown a willingness to go above and beyond when it comes to helping out, ensuring the society remains a part of the communities it serves. “Central Co-op spokesperson