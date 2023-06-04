Lichfield Camera Club has hosted its final competition of the season.
The entries from members were judged by Dave Tucker.
First place in the beginner/intermediate section when to Annette Keatley with her Winter Woodland image, while Anne Anderson scooped top prize in the advanced section with her still life composition Box of Roses.
The club’s activities will resume on 6th September when John Hartshorne will give a lecture entitled Dark into Light.
For more information visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.