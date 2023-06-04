Lichfield Camera Club has hosted its final competition of the season.

The entries from members were judged by Dave Tucker.

First place in the beginner/intermediate section when to Annette Keatley with her Winter Woodland image, while Anne Anderson scooped top prize in the advanced section with her still life composition Box of Roses.

Box of Roses by Anne Anderson Brimstone Moth on Fern Leaf by Darron Matthews Five K2 Reds by Steven Eyles Durdle Door by Joe Anderson Missed It by Nigel Lord Swan at Alrewas by Chris Redman Winter Woodland by Annette Keatley Tower Blocks by Catherine Nicholls Ideas to Reflect on by Sandra Morgan

The club’s activities will resume on 6th September when John Hartshorne will give a lecture entitled Dark into Light.

For more information visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.