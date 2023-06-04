Box of Roses by Anne Anderson
Lichfield Camera Club has hosted its final competition of the season.

The entries from members were judged by Dave Tucker.

First place in the beginner/intermediate section when to Annette Keatley with her Winter Woodland image, while Anne Anderson scooped top prize in the advanced section with her still life composition Box of Roses.

Click below to see a selection of images from the competition:

Box of Roses by Anne Anderson
Brimstone Moth on Fern Leaf by Darron Matthews
Five K2 Reds by Steven Eyles
Durdle Door by Joe Anderson
Missed It by Nigel Lord
Swan at Alrewas by Chris Redman
Winter Woodland by Annette Keatley
Tower Blocks by Catherine Nicholls
Ideas to Reflect on by Sandra Morgan
The club’s activities will resume on 6th September when John Hartshorne will give a lecture entitled Dark into Light.

For more information visit lichfieldcameraclub.org.

