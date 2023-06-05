More than £10,000 worth of electrical goods were stolen from a warehouse in Barton-under-Needwood.

Police say the incident happened at Barton Business Park yesterday (4th June).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Five men were seen leaving the warehouse with Apple products, including watches, iPads and Macbook laptops between 3.30am and 4.30am “Three of the five suspects were seen wearing all black clothing, with a fourth man wearing dark-coloured jeans, and a navy blue and red hoody. They were all wearing gloves and hoodies. “Anyone who may see Apple products being sold in bulk and for cheap online or anyone with any information are asked to get in touch with us.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 121 of 4th June.