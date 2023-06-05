Athletes are finalising their preparations ahead of the Ironman Staffordshire race next weekend.

The 11th June event will see participants tackle a 1.2 mile swim at Chasewater, before heading out on a 56 mile bike ride across Burntwood, Lichfield, Kings Bromley and Yoxall, before a 13.1 mile run to the finish line in Stafford.

Among those taking part is Douglas Ziman, who moved with his family to Houston in 2006.

But the race will be a homecoming for the University of Virginia student whose grandparents lived in Staffordshire before their deaths during the Covid pandemic.

“I’m really looking forward to coming back to a place that means so much to me and my family. “I am incredibly lucky to be able to travel so far to do the sport I love, and I wouldn’t be able to do that without Nana and Grandad. “This is all about saying goodbye to them in my own way, and so however the race goes, I know the day will be a special one that I’ll remember forever.” Douglas Ziman

Others will be taking on the Ironman challenge for the first time, including 23-year-old Enya Collier who will use the event to raise money for two charities.

The Loughbrough University graduate will be supporting The Andy Gibson Foundation, which was set up in memory of one of her university hockey coaches who died in a car accident, and The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution which supports the farming community.

“I’m excited and nervous for Ironman Staffordshire – £1,500 was my fundraisingtarget and the total is now over £1,600. “With race day so close, my training is calming down to make sure I’m ready and best prepped for the race. “I think the run will be the toughest after the hilly 90km bike route, but I hope the atmosphere and crowd will help push me through to the finish.” Enya Collier

Staffordshire County Council worker Adam Bushnell will compete in the race for the second time.

He will also be raising money for Parkinson’s UK in memory of his friend’s father.

“Having completed the Ironman Staffordshire in 2021 in the searing heat in over seven hours and being forced to withdraw prior to the start last year, it is safe to say my Ironman journey has been a bumpy one over the last few years. “This year however, everything is going very well. My training is on track and my fundraising for Parkinson’s UK is taking off. “I am looking forward to a great day on 11th June.” Adam Bushnell

“An incredibly tough challenge”

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader, Cllr Philip White, said:

“It’s fantastic to see these athletes take on what is an incredibly tough challenge and to do so for causes that are personal to them. “What is great about the event is that it brings together our own residents with participants from around the world to take in Staffordshire’s scenic countryside. “We hope Enya and Adam get a huge amount of encouragement from their home crowd, and welcome Douglas back to our county again – we hope he enjoys the experience and can return again soon. “With just a couple of weeks to go now, we’d encourage as many people as possible to come out and enjoy the event and remind people to familiarise themselves with the route and temporary closure times.” Cllr Philip White, Staffordshire County Council

To follow the fundraising journeys and donate visit Adam’s fundraising page and Enya’s fundraising page.

For full details on all road closures and spectator information, visit the Ironman Staffordshire website.