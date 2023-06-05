A wide range of gardens in Kings Bromley will be available for people to view this month.

The open gardens event will take place from midday to 5pm on 24th and 25th June.

A spokesperson said:

“We will have a range of gardens from small to large and formal to informal. There will also be plants for sale at some gardens as well as refreshments in the village hall and at The Royal Oak. “The Village Harmony Choir will be performing on the Saturday and Ryknild Rabble Morris Dancers on the Sunday.” Kings Bromley Open Gardens spokesperson

Parking will be available on the Snowfield in Crawley Lane. Tickets, which include a map and descriptions of each garden will be available on the day priced at £5 adults, with accompanied children free.

Money raised will go to the Kings Bromley War Memorial Appeal and Unicef.