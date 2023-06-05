A number of Lichfield and Burntwood hospitality businesses are hoping for success after being shortlisted for a regional award.

Voting is now open in the final of the Midlands Food and Drink Hospitality Awards.

Among the shortlisted entrants from across the district are:

  • Afternoon tea establishment of the year – The Sidings Tea Room
  • Brewery/distillery of the year – Trinity Brew Co.
  • Casual dining restaurant of the year – Thyme Kitchen
  • Fine dining restaurant of the year – The Boat Inn
  • Food/drink festival of the year – Lichfield Food Festival
  • Traditional pub of the year – Angel Inn
  • Traditional pub of the year – Duke of York

A spokesperson for the awards said:

“The nomination process has been incredibly successful this year and we want to extend our sincere gratitude towards everyone that took a moment out of their day to nominate their favourite restaurants, bars, hotels and individuals  dedicated to providing remarkable service within the food, drink & hospitality industry.”

Details on how to vote are available online.

