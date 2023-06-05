A number of Lichfield and Burntwood hospitality businesses are hoping for success after being shortlisted for a regional award.
Voting is now open in the final of the Midlands Food and Drink Hospitality Awards.
Among the shortlisted entrants from across the district are:
- Afternoon tea establishment of the year – The Sidings Tea Room
- Brewery/distillery of the year – Trinity Brew Co.
- Casual dining restaurant of the year – Thyme Kitchen
- Fine dining restaurant of the year – The Boat Inn
- Food/drink festival of the year – Lichfield Food Festival
- Traditional pub of the year – Angel Inn
- Traditional pub of the year – Duke of York
A spokesperson for the awards said:
“The nomination process has been incredibly successful this year and we want to extend our sincere gratitude towards everyone that took a moment out of their day to nominate their favourite restaurants, bars, hotels and individuals dedicated to providing remarkable service within the food, drink & hospitality industry.”Midlands Food and Drink Hospitality Awards spokesperson
Details on how to vote are available online.