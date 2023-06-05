Lichfield City forward Max Dixon has left the club to join Hednesford Town.

He joins the Pitmen after they were given an 11th hour reprieve having previously resigned from the league after the collapse of a proposed takeover deal.

A statement on the Hednesford Town website said:

“Young, strong and a very good finisher, Max has a tremendous goalscoring record for someone who is just 21. He is a very exciting signing for manager Danny Glover.” Hednesford Town spokesperson

Dixon made 28 appearances for Lichfield this season, scoring eight goals.