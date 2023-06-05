A collection of more than 750 postcards lifting the lid on Lichfield and Burntwood more than a century ago are to be sold at auction.

The three albums cover locations such as the city centre, Whittington, Chase Terrace, Chasetown, Hammerwich, Kings Bromley, Armitage and Abbots Bromley.

They are expected to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500 when they are sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 12th June.

Other postcards in the lot cover locations such as Cannock Chase, Rugeley and Stafford.

Robert French, ephemera specialist at the auction house, said:

“We are delighted to be offering this fantastic and eclectic collection of early 20th century postcards which depict all aspects of life in our home county of Staffordshire. “Examples include scenes from many of our major towns and villages as well as images of First World War prisoner of war camps, lost coal mines and long abandoned railway stations. “There are also cards of the famous Abbots Bromley Horn Dance, first performed nearly 800 years ago in 1226 and which now attracts visitors from around the world. “In our opinion this collection is a unique glimpse into our heritage.” Robert French

The catalogue is available at www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.