Sunday jazz sessions are returning to a Lichfield city centre venue this month.

The trumpet will take centre stage at the next show on 25th June when local star Nick Dewhurst performs.

The multi-instrumentalist is a familiar face on the Midlands Jazz scene. He said:

“I’m looking forward to performing an evening of music that celebrates jazz trumpet. “This time I’ll be playing with jazz pianist Toby Boalch, alongside jazz double bassist Tom Moore – two of the top jazz musicians in the Midlands. “We’ll be playing tunes written and recorded by some of jazz’s most famous trumpeters, such as Clifford Brown, Chet Baker, Freddie Hubbard and Miles Davis, plus many more too.” Nick Dewhurst

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.