Council chiefs are trying to trace relatives of 11 fallen war heroes as part of a plan which could see new roads in Lichfield named after them.

Lichfield City Council has put forward a proposal that ten streets in the residential area south of Shortbutts Lane should honour sons of the city whose names are commemorated in the Garden of Remembrance.

Lichfield District Council is now seeking to gain consent from relatives of the following:

World War One – G. W. P. Abraham, E. T. Bagnall, A. C. Child, C. Davis, T. J. Eaton, H. Flanagan, L. L. Harper, E. C. Keble and E. Rae-Jones

World War Two – A. E. Bagnall, W. G. Godwin

Cllr Robert Strachan, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for finance and commisioning, said:

“We are proud of the Lichfield men who served and feel it is appropriate to continue to honour the memory of those who died in these conflicts by naming new roads after them as we have previously. “As part of the street-naming process, we need to give any relatives the opportunity to tell us if they would rather the names are not used. “So, if you are a descendant of any of the men whose names have been chosen, please get in touch to tell us if you give your consent.” Cllr Robert Strachan, Lichfield District Council

The proposed names of the new roads would be Abraham Avenue, Keble Drive, Eaton Croft, Bagnall Close, Flanagan Road, Davis Drive, Child Close, Harper Grove, Rae-Jones Close and Godwin Drive.

Relatives can contact Katie Badger by calling 01543 308763 or emailing addresses@lichfielddc.gov.uk by 5pm on 16th June.