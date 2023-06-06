Cyclists in Lichfield are being invited to get help repairing and maintaining their bikes at an event in Streethay.
Central Co-op will mark annual bike week with the session between midday and 2.30pm on Saturday (10th June).
A spokesperson said:
“A bike expert will be at the store to help repair and maintain bikes free of charge, utilising the bike repair station while also teaching about maintenance.
“So if you’re thinking about dusting off your bike or just need a tune up, head on down and we’ll help.”Central Co-op spokesperson