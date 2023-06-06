Plans for a KFC and gym to occupy an empty shop unit in Lichfield have been given the green light.

The former Argos site in the Three Spires shopping centre will be sub-divided to make way for the fast-food chain and the new gym business.

There had been opposition to the scheme from Lichfield Civic Society over concerns around the plans.

“The proposed scheme is likely to result in anti-social behaviour at and nearby the location and this will adversely affect existing trade.” Lichfield Civic Society spokesperson

Lichfield City Council also said it had concerns over the visual impact and potential noise from a large extraction unit which would be required for the KFC outlet.

A planning decision report from Lichfield District Council said that a request from two councillors to call in the proposals for discussion by the planning committee was “no longer relevant” as both were no longer members of the local authority after losing their seats at the local elections.

The report added:

“The Lichfield District Council Environmental Health Team have been consulted on several revisions of extraction systems that will be located on the rear elevation of the building facing Birmingham Road. “There are residential properties located on the eastern side of the Birmingham Road. The applicant has provided additional information as requested and the Environmental Health Team have confirmed they are satisfied that the extraction system for the KFC unit proposed will be sufficient for the business use and will not result in a loss of amenity to the occupiers of neighbouring residential properties. “The application is supported by a litter picking plan, which covers the frontage of the building and the Bakers Lane car park. “It should be noted that the increase in rodents, increase in anti-social behaviour and loss of property value are not material planning considerations. As such these cannot be taken into account when determining this planning application.” Planning decision report

Full details of the scheme can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.