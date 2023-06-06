The National Theatre’s production of Fleabag will be screened at the Lichfield Garrick.

Written and performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the show was filmed in London’s West End in 2019.

A spokesperson said:

“Fleabag is a rip-roaring look at some sort of woman living her sort of life. “With family and friendships under strain and a guinea pig café struggling to keep afloat, Fleabag suddenly finds herself with nothing to lose.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the screening at 7pm on 15th June are £17 and can be booked online.