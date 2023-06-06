Wine will be in focus at a series of tasting events at a local restaurant.

Harry Grinonneau, head sommelier at The Boat Inn, will be pairing perfect tipples to accompany a four course menu created by chef Liam Dillon.

The first event takes place on 15th June where drinks from the Burgundy wine region will be discussed.

Harry said:

“I want these events to be casual and relaxed chats with guests with some of my favourite wines and what to look out for when pairing with food. “There will always be a selection of wines to try, and guests can rate how I matched wine to accompany a special four course meal. “This isn’t about wine snobbery. There’s no big presentation. I want it to be an intimate event so guests can book anytime during the evening, and I will visit their table individually to talk about wine. “It’s all about trying to bring out the best of both the food and drink while enjoying ourselves.” Harry Grinonneau

The four course menu and wines from the Burgundy region are £100 per person and can be booked at www.theboatinnlichfield.com.

The next wine tasting event will take place on 27th July and will focus on the the English vineyard Nyetimber.