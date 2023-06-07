Communities are being encouraged to participate in a new initiative reflecting on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nationwide engagement programme being led by the National Memorial Arboretum is aiming to form an archive of community stories that explore how mental health, education, daily lives and routines were hit by lockdown.

Aided by free online resources, groups are being encouraged to host workshops to map their outdoor experiences during the pandemic.

Individuals can also get involved by submitting their personal stories – and there is the opportunity for people to share their memories with facilitators at various events throughout summer, including at the Alrewas Show.

Aaron Rossi, heritage project manager at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“The pandemic had a profound impact on all of our lives, but it is vital that we recognise that everyone had different experiences, and some groups were disproportionately affected by lockdown. “We know that throughout the darkest moments of the pandemic, people found solace and joy in their local public parks, historic gardens, and natural landscapes, engaging with outdoor spaces in ways they never had before. “Through Mapping Memories we are eager to capture and document these formative moments to create an archive of stories reflective of the whole nation.” Aaron Rossi

The Mapping Memories is part of the Lockdown Landscapes initiative and is being delivered in partnership with the National Forest Company, Sampad South Asian Arts and Heritage, and Westminster Abbey, with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Stories gathered through the initiative will be stored in a new national archive for use by researchers and a curated selection of stories will be made publicly available.

“The Mapping Memories resources have been carefully designed to ensure they are accessible for use with different age groups and in different environments, from schools and community groups to residential and workplace settings, allowing us to gather a representative selection of stories. “By taking part you can help us learn more about the impact of the pandemic and deepen our understanding of how people connected with their local parks, woodlands, public gardens, historic landscapes, and the urban environment during times of isolation.” Aaron Rossi

Contributions to the Mapping Memories archive must be submitted by 1 October. To download the resources and share stories, click here.

The launch of the workshop toolkits coincides with the opening of a new Lockdown Landscapes exhibition at the National Memorial Arboretum that will remain on display until 1st October.

The showcase features artworks reflecting stories of diverse communities that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, gathered by four artist-led community engagement projects.