Labour MP Jess Phillips is to talk at an event in Burntwood later this month.
The Shadow Minister for Domestic Violence and Safeguarding will be a guest of the local branch of the party for the talk on 22nd June.
She was invited by Cllr Kathy Coe MBE, founder and former CEO of domestic abuse charity Pathway.
Cllr Coe said:
“Jess and I have met previously because of our mutual interest in supporting victims of domestic abuse and I am thrilled that she has accepted our invitation to come and speak to us about the work she does.
“She is a formidable advocate for victims and we are looking forward to hearing more about her work.
“Not just that, though – she is also a compelling commentator on all things political and I’m hoping to hear plenty of interesting stories about life in Westminster.”Cllr Kathy Coe MBE, Lichfield District Council
One of the very few politicians who tell it like it is & speaks her mind.